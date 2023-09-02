Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Washington State vs. Colorado State Game – Saturday, September 2
The Washington State Cougars (0-0) square off against the Colorado State Rams (0-0) in college football action at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
When and Where is Washington State vs. Colorado State?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Washington State 31, Colorado State 13
- Washington State won all six of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.
- The Cougars played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.
- Last season, Colorado State won one out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.
- The Rams did not win as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline last season in six games with those odds or longer.
- The Cougars have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Washington State (-9.5)
- Washington State was 8-5-0 against the spread last year.
- The Cougars had two wins ATS (2-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or more last year.
- Colorado State's record against the spread last year was 6-6-0.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 9.5 points or greater, the Rams went 3-3 last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (54.5)
- Washington State played three games with over 54.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
- Washington State combined with its opponent to score more than 54.5 points twice last year.
- These teams averaged a combined 39.3 points per game a season ago, 15.2 less points than the over/under of 54.5 set for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Washington State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.3
|57.4
|55
|Implied Total AVG
|32.9
|34.1
|31.5
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|5-2-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-10-0
|2-5-0
|1-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-0
|4-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|0-3
|1-3
Colorado State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48
|48
|47.9
|Implied Total AVG
|31.4
|28.7
|34.2
|ATS Record
|6-6-0
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-11-0
|0-6-0
|1-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-8
|0-3
|1-5
