The Washington State Cougars (0-0) square off against the Colorado State Rams (0-0) in college football action at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Washington State vs. Colorado State?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington State 31, Colorado State 13

Washington State 31, Colorado State 13 Washington State won all six of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.

The Cougars played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.

Last season, Colorado State won one out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.

The Rams did not win as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline last season in six games with those odds or longer.

The Cougars have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington State (-9.5)



Washington State (-9.5) Washington State was 8-5-0 against the spread last year.

The Cougars had two wins ATS (2-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or more last year.

Colorado State's record against the spread last year was 6-6-0.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 9.5 points or greater, the Rams went 3-3 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Washington State played three games with over 54.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Washington State combined with its opponent to score more than 54.5 points twice last year.

These teams averaged a combined 39.3 points per game a season ago, 15.2 less points than the over/under of 54.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 57.4 55 Implied Total AVG 32.9 34.1 31.5 ATS Record 8-5-0 5-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-10-0 2-5-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

Colorado State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 48 47.9 Implied Total AVG 31.4 28.7 34.2 ATS Record 6-6-0 3-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-11-0 0-6-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 0-3 1-5

