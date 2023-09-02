With 12 games on the MWC Week 1 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Stanford (-3) against Hawaii is the best bet on the spread, while the Washington State vs. Colorado State matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 1 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Stanford -3 vs. Hawaii

Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Projected Favorite & Spread: Stanford by 11.1 points

Stanford by 11.1 points Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: September 1

September 1 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Washington State -11 vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams

Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 18.5 points

Washington State by 18.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Fresno State +3.5 vs. Purdue

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers

Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 3.5 points

Fresno State by 3.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 1 MWC Total Bets

Under 55.5 - Washington State vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams

Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams Projected Total: 44.4 points

44.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 66.5 - Nevada vs. USC

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans

Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans Projected Total: 58.1 points

58.1 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 49 - New Mexico vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies

New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 42.0 points

42.0 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 1 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G San Diego State 1-0 (0-0 MWC) 20.0 / 13.0 309.0 / 380.0 Nevada 0-0 (- MWC) - - New Mexico 0-0 (- MWC) - - Air Force 0-0 (- MWC) - - Utah State 0-0 (- MWC) - - Wyoming 0-0 (- MWC) - - Colorado State 0-0 (- MWC) - - Boise State 0-0 (- MWC) - - UNLV 0-0 (- MWC) - - Fresno State 0-0 (- MWC) - - Hawaii 0-1 (0-0 MWC) 28.0 / 35.0 391.0 / 297.0 San Jose State 0-1 (0-0 MWC) 28.0 / 56.0 396.0 / 501.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.