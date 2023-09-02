MWC Games Today: How to Watch MWC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, which includes 12 games that feature teams from the MWC. To make sure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.
MWC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|11:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah State Aggies at Iowa Hawkeyes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Robert Morris Colonials at Air Force Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Boise State Broncos at Washington Huskies
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Bryant Bulldogs at UNLV Rebels
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|MW Network
|Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas Tech Red Raiders at Wyoming Cowboys
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Idaho State Bengals at San Diego State Aztecs
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon State Beavers at San Jose State Spartans
|3:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
