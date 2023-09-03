Charlie Blackmon vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman on September 3 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Blue Jays.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .292 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in 54 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (9.6%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (32.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (13.7%).
- He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|31
|.312
|AVG
|.265
|.403
|OBP
|.356
|.519
|SLG
|.376
|18
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|9
|17/21
|K/BB
|21/11
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.30), 21st in WHIP (1.178), and second in K/9 (11.7) among pitchers who qualify.
