Elehuris Montero vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Elehuris Montero (batting .438 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .234.
- Montero will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 29 of 58 games this season (50.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (20.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Montero has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.333
|AVG
|.147
|.374
|OBP
|.179
|.500
|SLG
|.304
|10
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|28/7
|K/BB
|51/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 165 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (10-8) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.30), 21st in WHIP (1.178), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
