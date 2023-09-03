Mike Toglia -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on September 3 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .170.

Toglia has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (21 of 42), with multiple hits three times (7.1%).

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 42), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Toglia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (23.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 17 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .192 AVG .147 .272 OBP .183 .260 SLG .324 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 5 RBI 5 26/8 K/BB 24/2 1 SB 0

