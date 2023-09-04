Monday's MLB schedule includes the Houston Astros taking on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

If you're looking for how to watch today's MLB action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Kansas City Royals (42-96) play host to the Chicago White Sox (53-84)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI)

KC Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -155 +131 9.5

The Chicago Cubs (73-64) take on the San Francisco Giants (70-67)

The Giants will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 20 HR, 50 RBI)

CHC Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -139 +118 9

The Texas Rangers (76-60) face the Houston Astros (77-61)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.289 AVG, 26 HR, 99 RBI)

TEX Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -113 -107 9.5

The Oakland Athletics (42-95) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (75-62)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Monday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.242 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.242 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 21 HR, 82 RBI)

TOR Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -191 +161 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (71-68) play host to the Seattle Mariners (77-59)

The Mariners will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.285 AVG, 24 HR, 88 RBI)

SEA Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -166 +141 10.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) host the Boston Red Sox (71-66)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 89 RBI)

TB Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -141 +120 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) face the Colorado Rockies (50-86)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.284 AVG, 24 HR, 65 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.284 AVG, 24 HR, 65 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -261 +213 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (66-71) take on the Minnesota Twins (71-66)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 16 HR, 59 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -135 +114 8

The Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) face the Milwaukee Brewers (76-60)

The Brewers hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.278 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI)

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -180 +155 -

The San Diego Padres (65-73) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (75-61)

The Phillies will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.190 AVG, 39 HR, 88 RBI)

PHI Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -113 -107 9

The Los Angeles Angels (64-73) take on the Baltimore Orioles (85-51)

The Orioles will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

BAL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -183 +155 9

