Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Monday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+200). The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -250 +200 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those games). Colorado's past three games have gone over the point total, and the average total in that streak was 11.8.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 120 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (37.5%) in those contests.

Colorado has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog 18 times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 62 of 135 chances this season.

The Rockies are 20-14-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-38 21-48 20-32 30-54 31-62 19-24

