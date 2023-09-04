The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will send Merrill Kelly and Peter Lambert, respectively, out to start when the two squads play on Monday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 135 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 601 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.66) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.534 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Lambert (3-5) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Lambert will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Braves L 3-1 Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Kyle Freeland Darius Vines 9/1/2023 Blue Jays L 13-9 Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Home Chase Anderson Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Alex Cobb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Logan Webb

