Ryan McMahon vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- hitting .256 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 123 hits and an OBP of .333, both of which lead Colorado hitters this season.
- McMahon has had a hit in 83 of 129 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 33 times (25.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (21 of 129), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43 games this season (33.3%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 48.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|65
|.276
|AVG
|.229
|.349
|OBP
|.318
|.506
|SLG
|.408
|30
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|46
|RBI
|23
|87/28
|K/BB
|81/32
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 25th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.44), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 19th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
