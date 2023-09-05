Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are two rounds away from the championship match as they match up in the quarterfinals of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5.

Check out the Tiafoe-Shelton match on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, September 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Tiafoe vs. Shelton Matchup Info

Tiafoe is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 110-ranked Rinky Hijikata in Sunday's Round of 16.

Tiafoe was defeated by Stan Wawrinka (3-6, 4-6) on August 16 in the round of 32 of his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Shelton will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 14-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

In his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Shelton squared off against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 32 and lost 6-7, 6-7.

Tiafoe hasn't matched up with Shelton in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open