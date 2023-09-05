The Phoenix Mercury (9-28), on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Footprint Center, will try to stop an eight-game losing stretch when hosting the Washington Mystics (17-20). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

The Mercury have covered 13 times in 36 games with a spread this season.

Washington has covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Phoenix has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more 16 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those games.

The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 36 times this season.

In the Mercury's 36 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

