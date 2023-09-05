Mercury vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 5
The Phoenix Mercury (9-28), on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Footprint Center, will try to stop an eight-game losing stretch when hosting the Washington Mystics (17-20). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-7.5)
|154.5
|-298
|+240
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-7.5)
|154.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-7.5)
|154.5
|-350
|+240
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mystics (-5.5)
|156.5
|-260
|+200
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.
- The Mercury have covered 13 times in 36 games with a spread this season.
- Washington has covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more 16 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those games.
- The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 36 times this season.
- In the Mercury's 36 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.