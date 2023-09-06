Ezequiel Tovar vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- In 70.0% of his 130 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Tovar has driven home a run in 47 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 58 games this year (44.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.281
|AVG
|.230
|.325
|OBP
|.254
|.454
|SLG
|.389
|26
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|28
|64/12
|K/BB
|77/9
|2
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 6.45 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
