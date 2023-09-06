Nolan Jones vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zach Davies) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .279 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Jones enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Jones has had a hit in 50 of 81 games this season (61.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (23.5%).
- In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Jones has driven home a run in 25 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 34 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|43
|.287
|AVG
|.272
|.378
|OBP
|.347
|.512
|SLG
|.503
|14
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|22
|36/18
|K/BB
|68/17
|9
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
