Adam Trautman 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he put up 26.7 fantasy points (52nd among TEs), the Denver Broncos' Adam Trautman is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 58th tight end off the board this summer (498th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.
Adam Trautman Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|26.70
|21.94
|-
|Overall Rank
|316
|393
|498
|Position Rank
|50
|62
|58
Adam Trautman 2022 Stats
- On 22 targets last season, Trautman grabbed 18 balls for 207 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.2 yards per game.
- Trautman accumulated 9.2 fantasy points -- two catches, 32 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last season.
Adam Trautman 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|0.9
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3.7
|3
|3
|37
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|9.2
|3
|2
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Bengals
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|2.2
|3
|2
|22
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|1.2
|3
|3
|12
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|1.7
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|2.8
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|1.6
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|1.8
|1
|1
|18
|0
