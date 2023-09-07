Albert Okwuegbunam, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 85th among TEs; 652nd overall), put up 15.5 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 69th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Denver Broncos TE.

Albert Okwuegbunam Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 15.50 20.70 - Overall Rank 373 401 652 Position Rank 65 64 85

Albert Okwuegbunam 2022 Stats

Okwuegbunam caught 10 passes last season on his way to 95 receiving yards and one score.

Okwuegbunam accumulated 10.5 fantasy points -- three catches, 45 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his best game last year.

Albert Okwuegbunam 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3.3 6 5 33 0 Week 2 Texans 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 3 49ers 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 5 Colts 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 10.5 6 3 45 1 Week 18 Chargers 0.0 1 0 0 0

