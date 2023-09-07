Coming off a campaign in which he scored 8.2 fantasy points (147th among WRs), the Denver Broncos' Brandon Johnson is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 258th wide receiver off the board this summer (957th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Brandon Johnson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 8.20 0.00 - Overall Rank 427 696 857 Position Rank 156 265 258

Brandon Johnson 2022 Stats

Johnson grabbed one touchdown and accumulated 42 receiving yards (3.8 ypg) last year.

In his best game last season, Johnson picked up 7.0 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 10 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 12 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Brandon Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 11 Raiders 0.2 2 1 2 0 Week 12 @Panthers 7.0 4 2 10 1 Week 14 Chiefs 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Cardinals 3.0 4 3 30 0

