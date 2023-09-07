The Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) and the Detroit Lions (0-0) square off at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

Chiefs vs. Lions Insights (2022)

Last year, the Chiefs put up 4.1 more points per game (29.2) than the Lions gave up (25.1).

Detroit averaged 26.6 points per game last season, 4.9 more than Kansas City gave up (21.7).

The Chiefs collected 21.2 more yards per game (413.6) than the Lions gave up per outing (392.4) last season.

Detroit racked up 380 yards per game last year, 51.8 more yards than the 328.2 Kansas City gave up per outing.

Last season the Chiefs ran for 30.6 fewer yards per game (115.9) than the Lions allowed per contest (146.5).

Last season Detroit ran for 21.0 more yards per game (128.2) than Kansas City allowed per outing (107.2).

The Chiefs turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (22) last season.

Last season Detroit had 15 turnovers, five fewer than Kansas City had takeaways (20).

Chiefs Home Performance (2022)

The Chiefs' average points scored (25.1) and allowed (19.4) in home games were both lower than their overall averages of 29.2 and 21.7, respectively.

At home, the Chiefs accumulate 395.9 yards per game and gave up 325.5. That's less than they gained (413.6) and allowed (328.2) overall.

Kansas City racked up 303.9 passing yards per game in home games (6.1 more than its overall average), and gave up 204.5 at home (16.4 less than overall).

The Chiefs' average yards rushing at home (92) was lower than their overall average (115.9). But their average yards conceded at home (121) was higher than overall (107.2).

The Chiefs converted 42.1% of third downs at home (6.6% lower than their overall average), and conceded 28.2% at home (10.1% lower than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 Detroit - NBC 9/17/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 9/24/2023 Chicago - FOX 10/1/2023 at New York - NBC

Lions Away Performance (2022)

The Lions scored 19.4 points per game in road games a season ago (7.2 less than their overall average), and conceded 24.9 on the road (0.2 less than overall).

The Lions' average yards gained (343.9) and conceded (385.8) away from home were both lower than their overall averages of 380 and 392.4, respectively.

In road games, Detroit racked up 235.4 passing yards per game and gave up 228.5. That was less than it gained (251.8) and allowed (245.8) overall.

The Lions accumulated 108.5 rushing yards per game on the road (19.7 less than their overall average), and gave up 157.3 away from home (10.8 more than overall).

The Lions' third-down percentages on offense (34%) and defense (38.4%) in road games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 40.8% and 45.1%, respectively.

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 at Kansas City - NBC 9/17/2023 Seattle - FOX 9/24/2023 Atlanta - FOX 9/28/2023 at Green Bay - Amazon Prime Video

