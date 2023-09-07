What can we count on from Jalen Virgil this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Denver Broncos WR and his season-long prospects.

Jalen Virgil Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 11.50 5.51 - Overall Rank 400 609 975 Position Rank 149 226 298

Jalen Virgil 2022 Stats

Virgil filled up his receiving stat line last year, compiling two receptions for 75 yards and one TD. He was targeted five times and put up 4.4 yards per game.

In his best game last year, Virgil picked up 12.6 fantasy points -- via one reception, 66 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 10 versus the Tennessee Titans.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers -- Virgil ended up with -2.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: zero catches, zero yards, on two targets.

Jalen Virgil 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 10 @Titans 12.6 1 1 66 1 Week 12 @Panthers -2.0 2 0 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 16 @Rams 0.0 1 0 0 0

