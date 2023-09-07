After amassing 42.7 fantasy points last season (40th among QBs), Jarrett Stidham has an ADP of 539th overall (67th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Jarrett Stidham Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 42.64 18.53 - Overall Rank 264 420 539 Position Rank 39 47 67

Jarrett Stidham 2022 Stats

Last season Stidham put up 656 yards (38.6 per game), a 63.9% completion percentage (53-for-83), four TDs and three INTs.

In his best game last year, Stidham picked up 26.0 fantasy points -- 23-of-34 (67.6%), 365 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 7 carries, 34 yards. That was in Week 17 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

In his worst game of the year, Stidham ended up with 2.9 fantasy points -- 8-of-13 (61.5%), 72 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.

Jarrett Stidham 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 8 @Saints 2.9 8-for-13 72 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 26.0 23-for-34 365 3 2 0 Week 18 Chiefs 13.8 22-for-36 219 1 1 0

