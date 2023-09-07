Currently the 23rd wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (57th overall), Jerry Jeudy tallied 137.2 fantasy points last season, ranking him 18th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Denver Broncos WR later on in this article.

Is Jeudy on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jerry Jeudy Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 137.20 130.43 - Overall Rank 74 84 57 Position Rank 18 22 23

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jerry Jeudy 2022 Stats

Jeudy was targeted 100 times last year and turned them into 67 catches for 972 yards (57.2 ypg) and scored six touchdowns.

Jeudy picked up 25.3 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 73 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 14 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rep Jeudy and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jerry Jeudy 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 16.2 7 4 102 1 Week 2 Texans 1.2 3 1 11 0 Week 3 49ers 1.7 6 2 17 0 Week 4 @Raiders 11.3 5 4 53 1 Week 5 Colts 5.3 8 3 53 0 Week 6 @Chargers 5.4 7 3 54 0 Week 7 Jets 9.6 11 7 96 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 12.3 7 6 63 1 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 6.5 4 4 65 0 Week 14 Chiefs 25.3 9 8 73 3 Week 15 Cardinals 7.6 8 7 76 0 Week 16 @Rams 11.7 10 6 117 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 3.8 8 7 38 0 Week 18 Chargers 19.3 6 5 154 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.