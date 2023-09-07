After collecting 21.8 fantasy points last season (125th among WRs), Marquez Callaway has an ADP of 918th overall (239th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Marquez Callaway Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 21.80 19.52 - Overall Rank 331 414 818 Position Rank 129 155 239

Marquez Callaway 2022 Stats

Last season, Callaway reeled in 16 passes (on 32 targets) for 158 yards and one score, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

In Week 3 last season versus the Carolina Panthers, Callaway put up a season-high 6.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, four yards and one touchdown.

Marquez Callaway 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Panthers 6.4 1 1 4 1 Week 4 Vikings 5.3 6 3 53 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0.5 3 2 5 0 Week 6 Bengals 3.6 7 3 36 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 2.0 6 2 20 0 Week 8 Raiders 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 9 Ravens 2.4 5 3 24 0 Week 11 Rams 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.0 1 0 0 0

