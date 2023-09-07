What can we expect from Phillip Dorsett this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to learn more about the Denver Broncos WR and his season-long prospects.

Phillip Dorsett Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 31.70 0.00 - Overall Rank 304 547 721 Position Rank 116 196 238

Similar Players to Consider

Phillip Dorsett 2022 Stats

Dorsett hauled in one touchdown and amassed 257 receiving yards (17.1 ypg) last year.

In his best performance last year -- Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- Dorsett accumulated 10.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 45 yards and one touchdown.

Phillip Dorsett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Bears 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Chargers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Raiders 10.5 3 2 45 1 Week 8 Titans 0.6 5 1 6 0 Week 9 Eagles 6.9 5 3 69 0 Week 10 @Giants 2.2 4 2 22 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 13 Browns 1.8 3 2 18 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 1.8 3 2 18 0 Week 15 Chiefs 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 4.5 3 3 45 0 Week 17 Jaguars 1.4 6 3 14 0

