Tyler Badie 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he put up 8.4 fantasy points (108th among RBs), the Denver Broncos' Tyler Badie is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 127th running back off the board this summer (859th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.
Tyler Badie Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|8.40
|22.87
|-
|Overall Rank
|425
|382
|759
|Position Rank
|96
|104
|127
Tyler Badie 2022 Stats
- Badie amassed 0 yards rushing last season on one attempt, good for 0.0 yards per game.
Tyler Badie 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 18
|Chargers
|8.4
|1
|0
|0
|1
