How to Watch the Astros vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
The Houston Astros and San Diego Padres will send Hunter Brown and Blake Snell, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs square off on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are seventh in MLB play with 196 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Houston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (729 total).
- The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-best mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- Houston has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.286).
Padres Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Padres rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 178 home runs.
- San Diego ranks 17th in the majors with a .410 team slugging percentage.
- The Padres have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- San Diego ranks 17th in the majors with 637 total runs scored this season.
- The Padres have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).
- The Padres have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- San Diego averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.
- San Diego pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
- The Padres have a combined WHIP of 1.283 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 4.60 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Brown has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Brown enters the matchup with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 outings this season.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Padres will send Snell (12-9) to the mound for his 29th start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- He's going for his sixth quality start in a row.
- Snell has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|W 13-6
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 14-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Rich Hill
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Padres Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Home
|Blake Snell
|Kyle Harrison
|9/3/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Home
|Seth Lugo
|Alex Cobb
|9/4/2023
|Phillies
|L 9-7
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Taijuan Walker
|9/5/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-0
|Home
|Pedro Avila
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/6/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-1
|Home
|Michael Wacha
|Zack Wheeler
|9/8/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Blake Snell
|Hunter Brown
|9/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Seth Lugo
|Cristian Javier
|9/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|J.P. France
|9/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Michael Wacha
|-
|9/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Blake Snell
|-
