Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the mound, on September 8 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .284.

Blackmon has gotten a hit in 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (30.3%).

He has homered in seven games this year (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 37 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 33 .308 AVG .252 .398 OBP .347 .509 SLG .358 18 XBH 9 5 HR 2 26 RBI 10 18/21 K/BB 23/13 1 SB 0

