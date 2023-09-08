Lin Zhu will meet Elizabeth Mandlik next in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Zhu's odds to win it all at Utsubo Tennis Center are +750, second-best in the field.

Zhu at the 2023 WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 9-17

September 9-17 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Zhu's Next Match

After defeating Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, Zhu will play Mandlik in the quarterfinals on Friday, September 15 at 1:15 AM ET.

Zhu Stats

Zhu is coming off a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over No. 174-ranked Uchijima in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In 22 tournaments over the past year, Zhu has gone 26-21 and has won one title.

Zhu has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a record of 22-16 on that surface.

Through 47 matches over the past year (across all court types), Zhu has played 21.2 games per match. She won 50.9% of them.

Zhu, in 38 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 21.5 games per match and won 51.5% of them.

Zhu, over the past year, has won 63.0% of her service games and 38.8% of her return games.

Zhu has claimed 62.9% of her service games on hard courts and 40.1% of her return games over the past 12 months.

