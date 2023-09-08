Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cardinals on September 8, 2023
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Spencer Steer and others when the Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 61 walks and 77 RBI (136 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .267/.354/.453 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 2
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 51 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.
- He's slashing .268/.336/.428 so far this season.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 4
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 2
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 74 walks and 73 RBI (147 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.367/.456 on the season.
- Goldschmidt takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.