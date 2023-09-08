Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (70-70) and the Colorado Rockies (51-88) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 10:15 PM on September 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Kyle Harrison (1-1) to the mound, while Ty Blach (2-1) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those games).

The Rockies have been victorious in 46, or 37.4%, of the 123 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won three of 35 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (611 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule