Ryan McMahon vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the hill, September 8 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 123 hits and an OBP of .330, both of which rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
- In 62.9% of his 132 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 21 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (32.6%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (12.1%).
- He has scored at least once 63 times this year (47.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|68
|.276
|AVG
|.220
|.349
|OBP
|.311
|.506
|SLG
|.392
|30
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|46
|RBI
|23
|87/28
|K/BB
|85/34
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Harrison (1-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.