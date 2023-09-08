On Friday, Sean Bouchard (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Bouchard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Sean Bouchard At The Plate (2022)

Bouchard hit .297 with six doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

In 15 of 26 games last season (57.7%) Bouchard got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (23.1%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 11.5% of his games last year (three of 26), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bouchard picked up an RBI in seven games last year out of 26 (26.9%), including multiple RBIs in 11.5% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He scored in nine of his 26 games last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 9 GP 16 .375 AVG .260 .529 OBP .413 .417 SLG .540 1 XBH 8 0 HR 3 4 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)