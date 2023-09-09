On Saturday, Brendan Rodgers (batting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .208 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.

Rodgers has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.2% of them.

In 27 games played this year, he has not homered.

Rodgers has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (25.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (11.1%).

In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 .261 AVG .167 .306 OBP .231 .413 SLG .167 6 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 3 14/3 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings