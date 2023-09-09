Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Buffaloes. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (-3) Under (58.5) Colorado 38, Nebraska 18

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The Buffaloes have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Buffaloes have won once against the spread this season.

All one of the Buffaloes' games have hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 58.5, five points fewer than the average total in Colorado games thus far this season.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The Cornhuskers have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cornhuskers have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, Nebraska is 1-0 against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average point total for the Nebraska this year is 15.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Buffaloes vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado 45 42 -- -- 45 42 Nebraska 10 13 -- -- 10 13

