The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0). The over/under for the outing is set at 59.5.

Colorado has struggled on defense, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS (42 points allowed per game) this season. However, the defensive unit ranks 22nd-best offensively, averaging 45 points per game. Nebraska ranks 15th-worst in points per game (10), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 33rd in the FBS with 13 points surrendered per contest.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Colorado vs Nebraska Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado -3 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -155 +130

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado Stats Leaders

Jordyn Tyson had 22 catches for 470 yards (39.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 12 games last year.

J.T. Shrout passed for 1,220 yards (101.7 per game), completing 44.3% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

Deion Smith ran for 393 yards (32.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Montana Lemonious-Craig had 23 receptions for 359 yards (29.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Josh Chandler-Semedo had one interception to go with 90 tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

In 12 games in 2022, Trevor Woods collected one interception to go with 75 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

In 12 games a season ago, Quinn Perry recorded 67 tackles, two TFL, and one sack.

Nikko Reed amassed two TFL, 38 tackles, and two interceptions in 12 games.

