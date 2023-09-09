The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) host the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Oregon has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking best in scoring offense (81 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7 points allowed per game). Texas Tech ranks 63rd in the FBS with 33 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 102nd with 35 points surrendered per game on defense.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Oregon Texas Tech 729 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431 (64th) 200 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (59th) 348 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93 (108th) 381 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (19th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 287 yards (287 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 85.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season.

Mar'Keise Irving has 119 rushing yards on four carries with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on three catches for 30 yards (30 per game).

Jordan James has collected 86 yards on 10 attempts, scoring three times.

Troy Franklin's team-high 106 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of nine targets) with two touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has put up a 100-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes on seven targets.

Tez Johnson has a total of 41 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three throws.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 338 yards (338 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 66% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 36 yards (36 ypg) on 15 carries.

Tahj Brooks has rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 88 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Myles Price has six receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 65 yards (65 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jordan Brown has racked up 51 reciving yards (51 ypg) this season.

