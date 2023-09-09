Ezequiel Tovar and J.D. Davis will take the field when the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants meet on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -250 +200 8 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Rockies' ATS record is 3-3-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 124 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (37.1%) in those games.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in 18 such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of its 139 opportunities.

The Rockies have posted a record of 20-14-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-38 22-51 20-34 31-55 32-64 19-25

