Brendan Rodgers vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Brendan Rodgers (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Read More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .208 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.
- Rodgers has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 27 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Rodgers has had an RBI in seven games this year (25.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.261
|AVG
|.167
|.306
|OBP
|.231
|.413
|SLG
|.167
|6
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|14/3
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Giants allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn (0-2) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.
