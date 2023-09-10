The Denver Broncos (0-0) and the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in a battle of AFC West foes, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Broncos vs. Raiders?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Denver 23 - Raiders 20

Denver 23 - Raiders 20 Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 63.0%.

The Broncos put together a 3-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 42.9% of those games).

Denver finished 2-2 last year (winning 50% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.

Last season, the Raiders won two out of the seven games in which they were the underdog.

Las Vegas had a record of 1-4 when it was set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers last season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+3.5)



Las Vegas (+3.5) The Broncos' record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.

Denver failed to notch a win ATS (0-4) as at least 3.5-point favorites last year.

The Raiders had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Las Vegas had an ATS record of 3-2 as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) These teams averaged a combined 40.1 points per game a season ago, 3.4 fewer points than the over/under of 43.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.2 more points per game last season (45.7) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.

Last season, six of the Broncos' games hit the over.

A total of nine Raiders games last year went over the point total.

