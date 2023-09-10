Division rivals Denver (0-0) and Las Vegas (0-0) will meet in a matchup of AFC West teams on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 43 points.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's tilt between the Broncos and Raiders? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Broncos vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Broncos led after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

Looking at the first quarter last season, Denver averaged 3.2 points scored on offense (22nd-ranked) and surrendered an average of 4.5 points on defense (20th-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Raiders were winning nine times, were behind seven times, and were tied one time.

The Raiders' offense averaged 4.7 points in the first quarter last year. Defensively, they surrendered 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Broncos won the second quarter in six games, were outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they tied the second quarter in seven games.

In the second quarter last year, Denver scored an average of 6.5 points on offense (21st-ranked) and surrendered an average of 6.6 points on defense (11th-ranked).

The Raiders won the second quarter in nine games last season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they tied in the second quarter in two games.

On offense, the Raiders averaged 7.7 points in the second quarter (ninth-ranked) last year. They surrendered 8.3 points on average in the second quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Broncos won the third quarter in five games last season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

Last year, Denver's offense averaged 2.4 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it allowed 2.8 points on average in the third quarter.

The Raiders won the third quarter in eight games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in six games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last season, the Raiders averaged 4.1 points scored on offense (20th-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.4 points on defense (16th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In the Broncos' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter seven times, lost seven times, and were knotted up three times.

Denver averaged 5.8 points on offense in the fourth quarter last season. Defensively, it gave up an average of 5.4 points in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders won the fourth quarter in five games last year, lost that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in five games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Raiders averaged 5.7 points on offense (16th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 7.8 points on defense (30th-ranked).

Broncos vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Broncos were winning after the first half in seven games, trailed after the first half in eight games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

Denver's offense averaged 9.7 points in the first half last season. From a defensive perspective, it ceded 11.2 points on average in the first half.

The Raiders were winning after the first half in nine games last season (3-6 in those contests), were behind after the first half in seven games (2-5), and were tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

The Raiders' offense averaged 12.4 points in the first half last season. On defense, they allowed 12.1 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Broncos won the second half eight times (5-3 record in those games), lost eight times (0-8), and tied one time (0-1).

In the second half last year, Denver averaged 8.2 points scored on offense. It gave up an average of 8.2 points on defense in the second half.

The Raiders outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games last year, and were outscored in the second half in nine games.

In the second half last season, the Raiders averaged 9.8 points on offense (20th-ranked) and gave up an average of 12.2 points on defense (27th-ranked).

