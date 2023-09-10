The Denver Broncos (0-0) and the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in a battle of AFC West foes.

The betting trends and insights for the Broncos and Raiders can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 3 43 -175 +145

Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

The Broncos and their opponents scored more than 43 points in five of 17 games last season.

Denver had an average point total of 41.4 in its outings last season, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Broncos' record against the spread last year was 6-9-0.

The Broncos put together a 3-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 37.5% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Denver had a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas played 13 games last season that finished with a combined score over 43 points.

Las Vegas had a 46.4-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 3.4 more points than the point total for this game.

Against the spread, the Raiders were 8-9-0 last year.

The Raiders were underdogs seven times last season and won twice.

Las Vegas had a record of 1-4 when it was set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Broncos vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Broncos 16.9 32 21.1 14 41.4 5 Raiders 23.2 12 24.6 26 46.4 13

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 41.3 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 23.1 23.3 ATS Record 6-9-0 3-5-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 3-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-5 3-2 0-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.6 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26 24.9 ATS Record 8-9-0 5-3-0 3-6-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 6-2-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 4-2 0-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

