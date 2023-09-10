Ezequiel Tovar vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .416, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has had a hit in 92 of 133 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits 31 times (23.3%).
- Looking at the 133 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (11.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (35.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.8%).
- He has scored in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.281
|AVG
|.227
|.325
|OBP
|.256
|.454
|SLG
|.379
|26
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|28
|64/12
|K/BB
|81/11
|2
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Giants allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn (0-2) pitches for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering four hits.
