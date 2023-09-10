On Sunday, Harold Castro (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Keaton Winn

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 55.8% of his 86 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in one of 86 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven home a run in 20 games this season (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 21 of 86 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .274 AVG .236 .278 OBP .263 .323 SLG .315 6 XBH 8 0 HR 1 17 RBI 13 33/1 K/BB 29/5 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings