Sunday's WNBA slate includes the Las Vegas Aces (33-6) in a home matchup with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-30) at T-Mobile Arena. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas' previous game ended in a win over Phoenix 94-73 on the road. A'ja Wilson (30 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 76.5 FG%) and Kelsey Plum (18 PTS, 5 AST, 33.3 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) led the Aces, and Sug Sutton (18 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Megan Gustafson (14 PTS, 60 FG%) paced the Mercury.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-10000 to win)

Aces (-10000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+1600 to win)

Mercury (+1600 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-18.5)

Aces (-18.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Mercury Season Stats

Offensively, the Mercury are the worst squad in the WNBA (76.4 points per game). On defense, they are ninth (84.5 points conceded per game).

Phoenix is the worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (30.8) and fifth in rebounds allowed (33.9).

At 19 assists per game, the Mercury are eighth in the WNBA.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is worst in the league in committing them (14.8 per game). And it is second-worst in forcing them (12 per game).

The Mercury are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

In 2023 Phoenix is eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mercury are putting up more points at home (78.8 per game) than on the road (73.8). And they are giving up less at home (81.3) than away (87.9).

Phoenix grabs more rebounds per game at home (32.1) than on the road (29.5), and concedes fewer rebounds at home (32.8) than away (35.1).

The Mercury average 0.6 more assists per game at home (19.3) than away (18.7).

Phoenix commits more turnovers per game at home (15) than on the road (14.6), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (11.6) than away (12.5).

The Mercury make more 3-pointers per game at home (6.8) than away (6.6), but have a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.9%) than on the road (33.2%).

This season Phoenix is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (8.5). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (39.1%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have been underdogs in 31 games this season and won six (19.4%) of those contests.

The Mercury have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1600 moneyline set for this game.

Phoenix has beaten the spread 13 times in 38 games.

Phoenix has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 18.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 5.9% chance of a victory for the Mercury.

