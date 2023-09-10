The San Francisco Giants (72-70) and the Colorado Rockies (51-90) will go head to head on Sunday, September 10 at Oracle Park, with Keaton Winn pitching for the Giants and Peter Lambert taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Giants (-225). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (0-2, 3.33 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-6, 5.03 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 36 (52.9%) of those contests.

The Giants have a record of 8-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Giants went 2-1 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 125 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (36.8%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 2-28 when favored by +185 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+190) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

