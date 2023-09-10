The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sunday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Wilmer Flores, Ryan McMahon and others in this contest.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 62 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .245/.327/.444 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 128 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .253/.290/.416 slash line so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 8 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Flores Stats

Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 34 walks and 54 RBI (103 total hits).

He has a .289/.354/.535 slash line on the season.

Flores will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Cubs Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Cubs Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 68 walks and 39 RBI (95 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .251/.370/.404 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

