Brendan Rodgers -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .208 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.

Rodgers has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 27 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Rodgers has had at least one RBI in 25.9% of his games this year (seven of 27), with two or more RBI three times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 .261 AVG .167 .306 OBP .231 .413 SLG .167 6 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 3 14/3 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0

