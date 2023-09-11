Charlie Blackmon -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the hill, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .280 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Blackmon has had a hit in 57 of 79 games this season (72.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this season (31.6%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (46.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .308 AVG .246 .398 OBP .340 .509 SLG .343 18 XBH 9 5 HR 2 26 RBI 10 18/21 K/BB 26/14 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings