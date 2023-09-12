On Tuesday, Brendan Rodgers (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .208 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.

Rodgers has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits on six occasions (22.2%).

In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Rodgers has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 .261 AVG .167 .306 OBP .231 .413 SLG .167 6 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 3 14/3 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0

