Christopher Morel rides a two-game homer streak into the Chicago Cubs' (78-67) game versus the Colorado Rockies (51-92) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Coors Field.

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (3-3) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-7).

Rockies vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.36 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.36 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.

During 25 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.36 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .321 to opposing hitters.

Flexen enters this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Flexen enters this matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Chris Flexen vs. Cubs

He will face a Cubs offense that is hitting .254 as a unit (12th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .418 (14th in the league) with 174 total home runs (14th in MLB play).

Flexen has thrown 2 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits while striking out one against the Cubs this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

Assad (3-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 2.83 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.

Assad has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 26 appearances and finished 11 of them without allowing an earned run.

