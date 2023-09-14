Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Adams County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cherokee Trail High School at Fort Collins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinkley High School at Centaurus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer Ridge High School at Smoky Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Aurora Central High School at Rangeview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie View High School at Westminster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Conference: East Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bennett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Bennett, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fruita Monument High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
